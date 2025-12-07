Much joy at SACC Playgroup
There was plenty of fun at Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Tuesday Playgroup recently. “We played outside on the equipment whilst also being able to play with dolls and build with Duplo on the mat. Inside we made our own cloud dough to take home, this was enjoyed by so many! Our other activities included puzzles, playdough and the farmyard with animals. We had a lovely morning tea and then went to visit the chickens before home time,” a post on the at Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
