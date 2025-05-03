Much fun!
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin finished Term One in style with Stage Three students making palm leaf crosses in preparation for Palm Sunday, whole school Stations of the Cross and announcing the winners of the annual Year Six Easter Egg Raffle which had a massive 23 prizes. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
