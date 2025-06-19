Much fun at Koori Kinderama

Jacqueline Coe Family Worker/ Family Care Program CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and Rebecca Dodgson Program Manager, Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated, are the facilitators of the Koori Kindarama program. They provide quality activities for children to prepare them for big school. Koori Kindarama activities include sensory play, stories, singing, dancing, arts, crafts and much more. Image Credit: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.