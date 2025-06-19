Much fun at Koori Kinderama
Jacqueline Coe Family Worker/ Family Care Program CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and Rebecca Dodgson Program Manager, Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated, are the facilitators of the Koori Kindarama program. They provide quality activities for children to prepare them for big school. Koori Kindarama activities include sensory play, stories, singing, dancing, arts, crafts and much more. Image Credit: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.
Latest News
A fantastic day at lawn bowls
What a fantastic day at lawn bowls! The children had [...]
Growing hearts of kindness
By Melissa Blewitt A Kindness Tree will now bloom all [...]
Eli breaks a record at Carnival
Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan broke a 12-year-old record [...]
Much fun at Koori Kinderama
Jacqueline Coe Family Worker/ Family Care Program CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and [...]
Guitar Group begins
Condobolin Public School Guitar Group has officially begun. “These bright [...]
Taking a look back at CPS
Condobolin Public School 1988 Kindergarten One: Third Row – Edward [...]