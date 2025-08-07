Movie fun for local youth
Lachlan Children’s Services enjoyed an afternoon of fun when they watched ‘The Minecraft Movie’ at Lachlan Western Regional Services on Tuesday, 15 July. Free popcorn was on the menu, so that was another highlight of the excursion. The movie is based on when four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter. The movies stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Sebastian Hansen, and is directed by Jared Hess. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
