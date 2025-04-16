Motorised Wheeled Devices illegal

By Melissa Blewitt

Did you know Motorised wheeled devices are illegal in NSW?

These devices include electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards.

They cannot be ridden on roads, or road related areas (such as footpaths, shared paths and cycleways) in NSW, except on private land.

Anyone caught riding a motorised device on a road or road related area in NSW can face fines starting from $723.

Although a motorised scooter, skateboard or hoverboard (electric of petrol powered) are considered motor vehicles, they do not satisfy the Australian Design Rules and for this reason, cannot be registered in NSW and are unable to be insured.

“Central West Police have seen an increase in the illegal use of motorised wheeled devices within the Police District, with the use of these devices being unsafe and a danger to motorists and pedestrians,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read.

“Anyone caught riding a motorised device on a road or road related area in NSW can face fines for the following offences;

•Use unregistered motor vehicle on road or road related area $818

•Use uninsured motor vehicle on road $818

•Unlicensed for Class – Class R $682

•Ride electric scooter not wear approved helmet $410

•Ride electric scooter on footpath $136

“Police attached to the Orange and Parkes Highway Patrol and Central West Police District are cracking down on those doing the wrong thing and showing a blatant disregard for these laws,” the post concluded.