Mother’s Day Morning Tea at LCS

Compiled By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children’s Services hosted a wonderful Mother’s Day Morning Tea on Thursday, 7 May.

“We were so excited to see Mums, Aunties and Nans join us for some yummy treats, fun activities and wonderful social interactions with the children and educators,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read.

“The rooms were filled with smiles, laughter and lots of special moments shared together, making the morning such a lovely celebration for all involved. The children were so proud to show their special people around, participate in activities together and enjoy spending quality time with their families in our learning environment.

“We are so grateful for all the fantastic support we received from everyone for our Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser. Your generosity, kindness and community spirit helped make the event a huge success and will contribute towards a very important cause.

“Thank you to everyone who attended, donated and helped make the morning so memorable. We truly appreciate the ongoing support from our wonderful families and community.”