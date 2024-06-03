Mother’s Day High Tea

On Friday 10th May in the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School Library, school students and the lovely women in their lives attended a Mother’s Day High Tea. Mothers were pampered with tea, coffee, freshly baked treats, flowers and a nail salon, where students painted their mother’s nails and gave them soothing hand massages. “We hope all mothers felt cherished and valued, knowing their immeasurable contributions are deeply appreciated.” read a comment in the schools newsletter. Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.