Mother’s Day Breakfast at Preschool
There were many beautiful mums and special people who attended the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s Mother’s Day Breakfast on Friday, 10 May. Lachlan and Western Regional Services provided delicious fruit platters and scrumptious pancakes for the event. Image Credits: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page.
Latest News
Tottenham organisations to benefit from 2023-24 Volunteer Grants
Two Tottenham organisations will benefit from funding to support local [...]
Jessica guided by Wiradyuri culture, ancestors and community
A Wiradyuri Wambuul woman, who graduated from Charles Sturt University [...]
Spoiling loved ones
Lachlan and Western Regional Services helped spoil the loved ones [...]
Bibs and Burps Playgroup fun
Bips and Burps Playgroup was held on Wednesday, 8 May [...]
LWRS holds a very successful Community Pantry
Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc held a very successful [...]