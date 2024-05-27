Mother’s Day Breakfast at Preschool

There were many beautiful mums and special people who attended the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s Mother’s Day Breakfast on Friday, 10 May. Lachlan and Western Regional Services provided delicious fruit platters and scrumptious pancakes for the event. Image Credits: Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc Facebook Page.

