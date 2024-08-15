Moogenilla Angus Trophies
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday 10th August we played an Irish 4ball sponsored by Moogenilla Angus. Thanks, Paul, for your support. Winners of the day were Damian Bell and Ian Grimshaw with 46 points, runners up were Zac Yeomans and Phar Nicholson with 44 points on a four way c/b. Ball comp winners all with 44 points, G Fyfe and J Jones, P Thomas and B Ramsay, G Blattman and G Moncrieff.
NTPs all grades W Dargin, no. 9 G Taylor and B Browne, no. 11 J Turner and G Blattman, no. 17 G Taylor and D Hall.
LCD John T had left the building
A few members travelled to the Binalong open where Steve Beattie picked up the A grade handicap prize.
Next Saturday we will play a 4B aggregate sponsored by Watertight Solutions, then Sunday the Bonville of the West the Burcher Open is on, a great little club and a great day out.
Club championships are coming up, there will be a nomination sheet on the board, names in by Friday 30th August, and a reminder that all memberships need be paid, and carts registered with the club before that.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
