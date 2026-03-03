Moderate land value decreases in Lachlan LGA

By Melissa Blewitt

Overall, there was a moderate decrease in land values in the Lachlan Local Government Area (LGA) between July 2024 to July 2025.

This trend was consistent in the rural market delivering a moderate decrease to land values and the residential market seeing a slight increase in values.

The Lachlan LGA includes Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Tottenham, Tullibigeal, Fifield, Albert, Derriwong and Bobadah.

There was a 4.6 per cent per cent increase in residential land value from 1 July 2024 to 1 July 2025. The total residential land value for the Lachlan LGA was $107,987,310 in the year to 1 July 2025 (2,718 properties analysed). Rural land values within the Lachlan local government area experienced a moderate decrease between July 2024 and July 2025. A total of $3,180,584,150 on 1,773 property sales were analysed, which saw a 7.8 per cent decrease for the 12-month period.

“Residential land values within the Lachlan local government area experienced a slight increase in land values from July 2024 to July 2025. This continuing upward trend was due to market confidence on the back of renewed interest in regional towns,” www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au said.

“Additionally, public, and private infrastructure projects are attracting contractors and employees to the area, putting upward pressure on the housing market.

“The exceptions to the residential market movement are villages such as Albert, Burcher, Fifield and Tullibigeal which have remained steady due distance from larger centres which provide services to these small villages. Residential properties in Lake Cargelligo remained steady with the market having a large number of properties for sale currently and limited purchasers.

“Small portions around Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham have also remained steady with demand meeting supply in these locations as they continue to be a more affordable choice than larger rural allotments.

Small portions surrounding Condobolin have experienced a moderate increase, this is due to the increase of residential values throughout Condobolin and the appeal to retirees from large rural holdings in the area that are looking to downsize. Additionally, many of these properties have river frontage which is a sought-after feature.

“Residential allotments in the village of Derriwong and in residential area north of the railway in Condobolin had a very strong increases as values have come from a very low base and were lifted in line with surrounding villages and relative to the majority of Condobolin.

“The strong increase to the industrial areas within Condobolin were due to good sales activity within the industrial area to support the value movements, with one of the driving forces creating confidence in the market being the influx of mining companies looking in the area at potential sites.”

For example (according to the interactive land value summary on www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au) land in Officers Parade Street, Condobolin (zoned RU5) and of a 1,456 metre squared size, was worth $59,200 in 2024, but was valued at $62,100 in 2025. This is a 4.9 per cent increase. A block in Mahonga Street, Condobolin (678 metres squared) and zoned RU5, that was valued at $23,700 on 1 July 2024, but 12 months later is now valued at $24,800 – a 4.6 per cent increase. A 4,174 metre squared sized block (zoned RU5) in Wiradjuri Way, Condobolin was valued at $76,700 in July 2024, but went up by 20 per cent in 2025, to $92,000. In Bathurst Street, Condobolin (201.8 metre squared) and zoned RU5, was valued at $18,900 on 1 July 2024, but one year later it is now valued at $19,800 – an increase of 4.8 per cent.

The interactive land value summary on www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au went on to say, land values in Canada Street (1,012 metres squared – $30,900), Foster Street (1,012 metres squared – $23,900), Grace Street (2,023 metre squared – $40,500), and McInnes Street (4,139 metre squared – $93,400) in Lake Cargelligo (all zoned RU5), remained steady over the 12 month period. Land at Umang Street in Tottenham (1,012 metres squared – $7,300) and Wooyeo Street, Tullibigeal (2,024 metres squared – $6,450), both zoned RU5, also remained steady.

Rural land values within the Lachlan local government area experienced a moderate decrease between July 2024 and July 2025.

“The small portions allotments in Tottenham and Lake Cargelligo and rural exceptions through the Lachlan region remained steady, with the majority of properties coming from a lower value base,” the NSW Valuer General’s website said.

“Irrigation country along the Lachlan River saw a slight increase, with the land being tightly held and purchasers willing to pay more to secure land that doesn’t come up for sale very often. There were moderate increases in small portion allotments surrounding Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin townships, this is due to the increase in demand for purchasers seeking the rural lifestyle and in Lake Cargelligo small allotments with water views.

“Rural values in the Euabalong and Melrose region saw a strong increase in values, with country in the district being tightly held, there has been limited evidence over the years as to the market movement.”

On the interactive land value summary on www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au, a property on Henry Parkes Way, Condobolin, which was 1,236 hectares in size and zoned RU1, was valued at $1,920,000 as of July 2024. It is now valued at $2,200,000 as of 1 July 2025 – a 14.6 per cent increase. A 265 hectare property in Waitohi Lane Condobolin (zoned RU1) was valued at $1,130,000 in 2024. The value of this property has increased by 4.4 per cent to $1,180,000 over 12 months, to 1 July 2025. A property on Willow Bend Road, Condobolin, which was 22.2 hectares in size and zone RU5, was valued at $193,000 as of 1 July 2024. It is now valued at $212,000 as of 1 July 2025 – a 9.8 per cent increase.

The interactive land value summary on www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au said land on the Stuart Drive at Curlew Waters (1.421 hectares) and zoned RU1, was valued at $24,100 in 2024. The value of this land has increased by 10 per cent to be valued at $26,500 in 2025.

A parcel of land on Bolo Road, Kiacatoo (2.934 hectares and zoned RU1) was valued at $8,690 in 2024. As of 1 July 2024, the land was valued at $29,900 – an increase of 244.1 per cent. A 2,452 hectare piece of land on Bobadah Road, Bobadah (zoned RU1) was valued at $2,400,000 in 2024. In 2025, it has been valued at $2,160,000 – a decrease of 10 per cent. A property at The Bogan Way, Tottenham (4.851 hectares and zoned RU1) was valued at $11,700 as of 1 July 2024. It’s value has remained steady as of 1 July 2025. A block of land (570.61 hectares – zoned RU1) on Kaludah Road, Albert was valued at $1,190,000 in 2024, but has seen a decrease of 10 per cent to $1,070,000 as of 1 July 2025. At Fifield, a 490.6 hectare block on Bloomfield Road (zoned RU1) was valued at $1,040,000 in 2024. However, as of 1 July 2025, the property has suffered a 10 per cent decrease and is now valued at $936,000.

Land values across Regional NSW have reached a record $342 billion, marking a 0.7 per cent increase from $340 billion in 2024.

Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values. The new land values were assessed based on an analysis of more than 21,000 property sales.

“Regional NSW has experienced a slight increase in land values but overall has not kept pace with whole-of-state movements which saw NSW experience an overall average 3.6 per cent increase across all land categories to reach a record $3.09 trillion, Valuer General of NSW Sally Dale explained.

Residential land values across regional NSW saw a 3.0% increase on average. Hay (+40.3 per cent) experienced the strongest growth. Brewarrina (+33.8 per cent), Tenterfield (+32.9 per cent) and Gwydir (+22.7 per cent) also saw very strong increases well above regional NSW medians and the statewide average of 4.2 per cent.

“We’re seeing really strong increases in western NSW residential markets for the second year running with the suspected trend of people moving west continuing. With a median house price in Hay and Brewarrina as examples being just shy of $250,000 and $125,000 respectively at 1 July 2025, it’s no surprise that land values have moved up to 40% as people chase greater affordability – including hobby farms,” Ms Dale stated.

Rural land values across the region experienced a slight decrease of 0.8 per cent. Liverpool Plains recorded the highest percentage change with a 17.9 per cent increase driven by continuing strong demand for good quality, fertile farming land – black soils – in well-regarded tightly held areas with limited supply.

Snowy Monaro (-14.3 per cent) and Greater Hume (-12.8 per cent) experienced the biggest decreases in rural land values, attributed to cooling market conditions and a strong preference for rural lands in other areas of NSW.

Regional industrial land values experienced the highest growth across all regional property categories, with a moderate 8.0 per cent average increase broadly. This increase is being led by some very significant movements that have been observed across regional centres such as Bathurst (+56.1 per cent) as well as more nuanced markets such as Gwydir which topped the Regional NSW movements increasing its industrial land values by 127.8 per cent.

“The strong growth in Gwydir has been attributed to the strong increase in Warialda township values, comprising a very small market located on the northern fringe where we’ve observed new infrastructure enabling greater access to the industrial precinct,” Ms Dale said.

“We’re seeing the affordability of smaller towns with good industrial areas really leading the charge in 2025. With the relatively low entry point of land values being attractive, the support of ongoing infrastructure investment, and demand driven by emerging employment markets in renewable energy, mineral exploration and mining, and regional tourism, we’re not seeing that growth slow down in the immediate future.

“The very strong uplift in the Bathurst industrial market was influenced by strong demand and available supply. Recent land releases in the Kelso industrial estate were quickly taken up by the market and are being rapidly improved.”

Commercial land values across regional NSW also experienced a moderate increase of 5.7 per cent.

Cabonne recorded the strongest increase regionally at 24.2 per cent driven by a low value base and affordability as well as being strategically located as a centralised service hub for agriculture communities. Cowra (21.0 per cent), Singleton (20.2 per cent), Muswellbrook (16.6 per cent) and Bathurst (13.8 per cent) also saw strong increases driven by increased demand from renewed mining activity, emerging employment markets in energy, and well-located areas near to regional centres.

“Commercial markets followed a similar trajectory to the industrial market, with both generally linked by large-scale investment and employment related factors such as renewable energy zones, mining exploration or growth opportunities, and investment in regional centres more broadly,” Ms Dale advised.

The 2025 land values in the Lachlan LGA were prepared by Opteon Property Group Pty Ltd. All information published on the interactive land value summary on www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au was prepared by the Valuer General NSW.

The new land values will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for landowners who are liable. Registered land tax clients will receive their assessment notice from Revenue NSW starting January 2026 for the 2026 land tax year. For more information on land tax, thresholds and exemptions visit revenue.nsw.gov.au

Local councils receive updated land values at least every three years and use them as one of a number of factors when setting rates. About two-third of councils received new values in 2025. If a council is receiving new values in 2025, residents will be sent a notice of valuation between November 2025 and April 2026. The Valuer General does not set council rates.

Landholders have 60 days from the issue date printed on their notice to object to their land valuation if they believe it is incorrect and can provide recent sales evidence to support their claim. The latest land values for all properties in NSW, along with trends, medians and typical land values for each local government area, are available on the NSW Valuer General’s website.