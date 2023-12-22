Mixed Foursome Championships Held
The Mixed Foursome Championships were played on Sunday 10th Of December in what could be described as very hot conditions.
Thank you to those dedicated golfers who played and made the day possible.
The winners of the Scratch were Bec and Brad Hurley and the Handicap winners were Simone and Steve Beattie.
Congratulations to both teams.
Well done.
Contributed.
