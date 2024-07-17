Missing man found

A 59-year-old man reported missing from Condobolin was found safe on Saturday, 13 July.

Allan was last seen in Molong Street, on Thursday, 11 July, and when he could not be located officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family held serious concerns for his welfare as Allan required medical treatment.

He was located following a public appeal for information by officers attached to Central West Police District.

Police have thanked the media and the community for their assistance.

ABOVE: Allan, who went missing from Molong Street in Condobolin on Thursday, 11 July was found safe by Central West Police District officers on Saturday, 13 July. Image Credit: NSW Police Force Facebook Page.