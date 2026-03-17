Mindy shares cooking knowledge
On Saturday 21st February, Indigenous Chef Mindy Woods visited the Trundle Children’s Centre for a morning of food, stories and connection.
Mindy grew up in Byron Bay and has always had a passion for growing and using native plants in cooking and for medical purposes. These were skills passed down from her aunties and grandmother.
“We have so much new knowledge and inspiration to use when planting our own bush tucker garden this year when the centre bush kindy is complete!” read a post on the Centres Facebook page.
Deputy Mayor and Councillor Marg Applebee from Parkes Shire Council and Central West Lachlan Landcare Inc attended the event and donated proceeds to the new centre build.
Mindy also donated her cookbook to the centre library, which will be available for families to borrow.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
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