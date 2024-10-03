Milestone Celebration for Year 12

A Milestone Celebration to acknowledge the graduation of Condobolin High School Year 12 Aboriginal students was held on Wednesday, 18 September at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation.

The Class of 2024 included Ladeisha-Lee Capewell, Julious Coe, Tyreese Colliss, Lillian Davis, Errol Packham, Emanuell Peterson, Ernest Peterson, Kiera Stevenson, Alkira Weatherall and Allana Wighton.

Uncle Dick Richards delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by a selection of traditional dances by the Galari Pathways Girls Dance Group.

Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce delivered a speech, which was followed by the presentation of Portfolios by Miss Stevie Pawsey (Year 12 Advisor).

Year 12 made a special presentation to Mrs Sheree Brandy (Aboriginal Education Officer), who helped the students throughout their time at school.

The cutting of the celebratory cake was undertaken by Year 12 students and their loved ones.

At the conclusion of the Milestone Celebration, the graduates were able to visit stalls of various training, study and employment representatives.

Participants included Sydney University, Training NSW, Evolution Mining, various mining operations and subcontractors, Galari Farm, Central West Family Support Group, Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service, local Elders, Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, Galari Youth Pathways Program, Wiradjuri Language Program and Benevolent Society. The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation were honoured to be part of the Milestone Celebration event.

“We are delighted to invite our corporate and government partners to participate in this event and assist in the transition of these young achievers into employment and/or training or further education,” the Milestone Celebration booklet said.