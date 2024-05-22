Milby makes a donation
Milby Sports Gymkhana donated three fridges and three televisions to RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens and Robert White Retirement Village. Milby Sports Gymkhana have been donating to the Village for 30 years. Resident Les Taylor was very appreciative of the donation, as were the other residents.
ABOVE: Genene Reardon and Les Taylor. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Milby makes a donation
Milby Sports Gymkhana donated three fridges and three televisions to [...]
Traineeship
Former Condobolin High School student Shauri-Lee Taylor has signed for [...]
CPS Netball fun
Condobolin Public School students Stella Jarick, Kitarna Atkinson and Rubie [...]
Hudson undertaking a SBAT
At the end of Term One Lauren Brown, an Industry [...]
Merit Award winners
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students who received merit awards [...]
Primary students groove to the music
On the last day of term, Tullibigeal Central School K-6 [...]