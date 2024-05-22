Milby makes a donation

Milby Sports Gymkhana donated three fridges and three televisions to RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens and Robert White Retirement Village. Milby Sports Gymkhana have been donating to the Village for 30 years. Resident Les Taylor was very appreciative of the donation, as were the other residents.

ABOVE: Genene Reardon and Les Taylor. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.