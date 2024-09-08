Mighty machines on display at Show

Farmers were spoiled for choice with all the agricultural exhibitors at the 2024 Condobolin Show. Equipment and Service, Hutcheon and Pearce, O’Connors and AEH Group all had a large variety of agricultural machinery to look at. Farmers were able to talk to all the businesses’ representatives to find out more about which machines they were interested in. The mighty machines made for a spectacular sight for visitors as part of the many attractions at this year’s event.

Equipment and Service (Condobolin) had a huge range of products on display at the 2024 Condobolin Show. The range on show included Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Gleaner, Olympus Loaders, Versatile Tractors, and much more. Equipment and Service are a locally owned farm machinery sales and service business. They specialise in sales, spare parts and service of agricultural equipment.

Hutcheon and Pearce are an authorised dealer for John Deere with 13 locations, including Condobolin, over NSW and over 60 years of experience. Their highly skilled team has extensive knowledge of agriculture, turf, compact construction and outdoor power equipment.