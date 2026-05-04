Michael Wighton honoured

By Melissa Blewitt

Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was recognised by fellow returned soldiers with an Australian Army Vietnam Digger on ANZAC Day in 2024.

Garry Lewis travelled to Condobolin to present the figurine at the Condobolin RSL Club, to honour Mr Wighton’s service during the Vietnam War. Mr Wighton was in the 21st National Service intake (1970).

He went on to serve with the 17th Construction Squadron, Royal Australian Engineers in South Vietnam between October 1970, and October 1971.

In 1971, Mr Wighton was also presented with a Certificate of Commendation from the Phuoc Tuy Province (Vietnam) for his work on the renovations of provincial routes 44 and 23. The Certificate reads: “Sapper MJ Wighton; Reason for Commendation: “Demonstrated great motivation and a high degree of excellence while working on the renovation of provincial routes 22 and 23 (Phuoc Tuy).” The Certificate of Commendation was issued by Province Chief Tinh Truong on 2 August 1971.