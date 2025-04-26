Michael Wighton honoured for his service to Australia

Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was recognised by fellow returned soldiers with an Australian Army Vietnam Digger on ANZAC Day in 2024. Garry Lewis travelled to Condobolin in to present the figurine at the Condobolin RSL Club, to honour Mr Wighton’s service during the Vietnam War. Mr Wighton was in the 21st National Service intake (1970). He went on to serve with the 17th Construction Squadron, Royal Australian Engineers in South Vietnam between October 1970, and October 1971. Over 60,000 Australians, including ground troops and air force and navy personnel, served in Vietnam. Some 523 died because of the war and almost 2,400 were wounded. The Battle of Coral/Balmoral during the 12 May to the 6 June 1968, was by far Australia’s largest, longest, and bloodiest battle during the Vietnam conflict. Compiled by Melissa Blewitt.