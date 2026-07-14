Michael can handle the heat

Condobolin’s Michael Quin (fourth from left sitting at table) showed he can handle the heat, when he entered the Chilli Eating Competition at The Big Chill Festival, and secured second place. The knockout, winner-takes-all contest—aptly named “The Big Chilli” and presented by Crack Fox Hot Sauce—invites brave attendees to endure the fire and be crowned the ultimate champion. The winner receives a $250 cash prize and a Crack Fox Hot Sauce hamper. The competition and Festival were held at the Armidale Showground. Image Contributed.