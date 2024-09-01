Meta’s claims about news on Facebook revealed as fake news

In the first half of 2024, one-third of Australians accessed Facebook for news, a new study reveals.

The finding contradicts Meta’s long-standing assertion that news content is a minor part of the Facebook experience for most Australian users.

Meta has previously used this claim to justify its decision to abandon commercial agreements with local publishers.

The implications of this are significant for the local journalism landscape, especially for the more than 230 newspapers who are part of Country Press Australia, the association representing the interests of regional and rural newspapers across the country.

The research emphasises the essential role that news media plays in Australia, particularly how regional newspapers contribute to offering balanced and precise news coverage.

More than 40 per cent of Australians cited news access as a key motivator for their daily social media activity, with this tendency more noticeable among Gen Z and millennials at 60 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.

Country Press Australia President and Warragul and Drouin Gazette publisher Andrew Schreyer said there were significant industry challenges ahead, and forecast potential closures of up to 50 member outlets as current agreements under the News Media Bargaining Code with Meta near their expiration.

The study also found that while overall Facebook usage is waning, half of the Australians still turn to social media for news, with 25 per cent using it as their primary news source.

These findings starkly contradict Meta’s position that news is a minimal component of the content seen by Australians on its platforms, which Meta claimed represents less than three per cent of the total.

This study, initiated by News Corp and conducted by Dynata, refutes those statements.

This research release aligns with the media industry’s wait on the Albanese government’s decision regarding Meta’s obligations under the News Media Bargaining Code, which might compel Meta to negotiate compensation for content with news providers. Meta has threatened to block Australian news content should these costs be enforced.

In an article published in The Australian on Monday, News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller expressed concerns over Meta’s threats to remove news content, potentially replacing it with less reliable sources.

He also criticised Meta for its lack of accountability.

The study shows strong public support for social media responsibility, with 85 per cent of Australians agreeing that platforms should prevent the spread of false or harmful information.

Without trustworthy journalism, 66 per cent believe the societal impact would be negative, anticipating increases in misinformation and decreased media diversity.

Mr Miller highlighted the significant impact these findings have on public understanding and the obligations of large tech companies, criticising Meta for avoiding transparency. This analysis of 2,500 Australians confirms the integral role of social media in their news consumption habits, countering Meta’s underestimations of news relevance on its platform, and exposing the misleading nature of its claims.

Mr Schreyer further highlighted the implications for democracy. “Democracy in areas without local news is lost. Who is going to stand up to a council decision that doesn’t meet the pub test? Who is going to shine a light on issues when people don’t have a big enough voice to get their message out?

“The research underscores the vital role that regional newspapers play in providing accurate and diverse perspectives.

“As Australians show a growing dissatisfaction with Meta, the study reaffirms the importance of maintaining a strong and independent local press to ensure accountability and transparency within communities.”

Press Release.