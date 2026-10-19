Meta recognised for decades of service
By Melissa Blewitt
After decades of volunteering with the St Vincent de Paul Society in Condobolin, Meta Grogan has been recognised for her long-standing contribution to the organisation.
Meta was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation at a special luncheon at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel on Friday, 25 September.
The certificate recognised Meta for her dedication as a member of the St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin for 18 years and as a volunteer at the Condobolin Retail Shop for 36 years.
Her service has been part of a remarkable family commitment, with Meta, her late son Geoffrey and her late mother Meta Swanston collectively contributed more than 100 years of volunteering to the St Vincent de Paul Society. Along with her certificate, Meta was presented with a personal gift in recognition of her many years of service.
Meta will soon leave Condobolin and relocate to Pambula on the NSW South Coast.
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