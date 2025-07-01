Merit awards for Week 6

The Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award Winners for Term 2 Week 6 have been announced. Below are the students and their award. Tommy for working with greater independence in writing from Mrs Hayward, Leah for an exciting piece of creative writing from Mrs Hayward, Hux for a great effort on his creative writing from Mrs Hayward, Brayden for his great effort and vocabulary in creative writing from Mrs Hayward, Fletcher for working carefully to produce great artworks from Mrs Hayward, Ty for multiplying big numbers accurately from Miss Anderson, Ethan for multiplying big numbers accurately from Miss Anderson, Ayden for multiplying big numbers accurately from Miss Anderson, Abi for always being a kind and mature helper at school from Miss Anderson, Hunter for showing improved effort and skill during food, technology lessons from Mr O’Brien, Josh for sharp thinking and quick recall in maths from Mrs Rossiter, Indy for consistent effort in completing lessons with care and focus from Mrs Rossiter and Darcy for commitment and positive sportsmanship in PDHPE from Miss Foy. Congratulations to you all. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.