Mental Health support for First Nations young people in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

First Nations young people living in Condobolin and across Western NSW, can now access free, culturally safe mental health and wellbeing support through the new headspace Outreach Program.

To reach First Nations young people across Western NSW, this outreach service will be offered from – Condobolin, Nyngan, Warren, Coonamble, Gulargambone, Bourke, Brewarrina, Lightning Ridge, Walgett, and Collarenebri.

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride met the outreach team at their base headspace Dubbo to officially launch the new program on Thursday, 2 October.

The headspace Outreach Program delivers culturally safe, on country mental health and wellbeing support from a local Aboriginal Youth Workers, working alongside mental health clinics.

“Positive mental health underpins thriving lives, and this new headspace Outreach Program delivers First Nations young people across Western NSW culturally safe, on country mental health and wellbeing support,” Assistant Minister McBride said.

“Young people deserve access to care and support wherever they live – which is why we’re delivering 20 more headspace outreach services to young people living in remote Australia.

“Whether it’s in Western NSW or Mutitjulu in Central Australia, headspace outreach services are supporting First Nations young people in remote communities across Australia.”

Social, emotional and cultural wellbeing is central to positive mental health, and this service was designed in partnership with local First Nations young people, their families and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

“The Albanese Labor Government is helping more young Australians, including First Nations youth, access mental health services no matter where they live,” Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy explained.

“This headspace will allow more young people to get the support they need, closer to home.”

As part of the Federal Government’s $1.1 billion mental health election commitment, over $200 million will be invested in 58 new or expanded headspace services.

“The new headspace outreach service is about making sure First Nations young people aren’t left behind. Too often, living in a remote community has meant going without the support that others can access more easily, the Albanese Government is changing that,” Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health Rebecca White stated.

“Having services designed with and for First Nations young people means they’ll be more effective, trusted and more likely to make a lasting difference for families and communities. “

There are currently 172 headspace services open with a commitment to grow to 203. This includes two new remote services and 20 outreach services in rural communities.

The Western NSW First Nations headspace outreach service is funded by the Albanese Labor Government, through the Western NSW Primary Health Network, and operated by Marathon Health.

For young people who prefer online support, eheadspace is available at: www.headspace.org.au or by phoning 1800 650 890.