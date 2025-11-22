Melbourne Cup fun in Condobolin

Condobolin community members gathered at the RLS Club and the Condobolin Sports Club to watch the race that stops a nation on Tuesday, 4 November. Those who attended the Melbourne Cup Luncheon at the Condobolin RSL Club enjoyed a delicious meal of Prawn and Chicken along with lots of fun and games. Those at the Condobolin Sports Club enjoyed a free glass of wine on arrival and a Melbourne Cup special meal. Half Yours won the 2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup in an exciting finish at Flemington Racecourse. Jamie Melham made history by becoming the second female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup and the first to complete the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double. The Melbourne Cup win comes 10 years after Michelle Payne won the Cup on board Prince Of Penzance. Goodie Two Shoes placed second, while Middle Earth claimed third. This year’s event saw 24 horses contest the event. Of the $4.5 million winner’s prize money, the owners receive around $3.8 million, the trainer gets $450,000 and the jockey takes home $225,000. It has been estimated a crowd of around 80,000 punters turned out for the sporting event. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.