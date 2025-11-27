Melbourne Cup Day fun
Kiacatoo CWA Notes November 2025
On Tuesday 4th November 9 members of Kiacatoo CWA branch joined Tullibigeal CWA members for lunch and to celebrate the Melbourne Cup.
It was a great day members could browse the market stalls, view a fashion parade modelled by Tully CWA members, eat a delicious lunch and desert, participate in the sweeps and watch the Cup. The day was a lot of fun.
The next Oxley Group Council Meeting will take place on Tuesday 18th November at the CWA Rooms in Forbes The funeral service for Pat Hurley OAM and President of Myamley CWA will be held in the SRA Rooms at 12pm on Monday 24th November. CWA members attending are asked to wear your badges and be there a few minutes early to form a Guard of Honour.
Contributed by Tina Harris, Publicity Officer.
