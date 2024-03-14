Meet the new staff members at CHS

Latest News
Save the date for the Annual Tullibigeal Race Day
Media Release We hope to see you all on Saturday [...]
Students participate in Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
On Friday 23rd February, a small group of swimmers from [...]
Life Membership for Ian
Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw has been awarded a Life Membership of [...]
Maintenance of nature strips in urban areas
Lachlan Shire Council has released a statement on the maintenance [...]
Ute crashes into pole
An unregistered silver Toyota Hilux crashed into a power pole [...]