Meet the Author – Jacqueline L’Estrange
By Melissa Blewitt
The local community will have the opportunity to meet author Jacqueline L’Estrange at the Condobolin Library on Friday, 17 July.
Jacqueline has strong connections with Condobolin, with her parents Cary and Lorraine L’Estrange residing in town.
She lives in rural Australia, where she works fulltime to ensure her cats live the comfy life, they have become accustomed to.
She has a Bachelor Degree in Print Journalism but, having always been tempted to embellish the facts of a story, decided she was more suited to writing works of fiction. And that’s where her new book, ‘Witch Awakening’ comes in.
Great stories begin with a single idea—but they come to life through countless hours of imagination, determination, and hard work.
Witch Awakening introduces readers to a gripping world where witches are outlawed, tyranny reigns, and one young woman discovers that embracing who she truly is may be the key to changing everything. At its heart, the novel is a story about courage, identity, friendship, and standing up against injustice—wrapped in a compelling blend of fantasy, romance, and adventure. It was first published in January this year.
While Jacqueline began her author career writing post-apocalyptic spicy romance under Jacqueline Hayley, she is *beyond* excited to be delving into the young adult fantasy genre.
The ‘Meet the Author’ event will provide an opportunity not only to celebrate the publication of Witch Awakening, but also to hear directly from the person who created its unforgettable characters and captivating world.
So, embrace the chance to meet Jaqueline L’Estrange from 5.30pm at the Condobolin Library.
Please RSVP by Wednesday, 15 July by phoning 02 6895 2253. Finger food will be provided.
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