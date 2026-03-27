Medical Services Condobolin celebrates two years of high-quality, stable healthcare to community

On 1 April 2026, the Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section (RFDSSE) will mark the two-year anniversary of RFDSSE Medical Services in Condobolin, helping ensure residents can access reliable primary healthcare close to home, without the need to travel more than an hour to see a doctor.

With two permanent general practitioners, a permanent practice nurse, and visiting specialist services including diabetes education, physiotherapy and skin cancer clinics, RFDSSE Medical Services has become a core health provider for the region.

Since the opening of RFDSSE Medical Services at Condobolin in 2024:

1,717 patients have registered with the practice

15,387 occasions of care have been delivered

3,759 hours of patient contact have been provided

The Condobolin clinic provides a comprehensive range of essential health services including general practice consultations, early intervention and preventative care, screenings and health assessments, chronic disease management and vaccinations.

“Coming into a community to establish a medical practice is daunting for most healthcare providers. But the Flying Doctor has always been prepared to go where others cannot,” RFDSSE CEO Greg Sam said.

“As we come to the two-year mark, I am so pleased by how the local community has welcomed us and our team. With a patient base running from young children though to people in their 90s, we are providing holistic and whole of life care for the community.”

In November 2024, RFDSSE Medical Services was the recipient of the Rural/Remote Health Employer of the Year at the National Rural and Remote Health Awards, recognising the RFDS as an employer of choice for primary health workers looking for a rewarding and community focused career.

Media Release (Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section).