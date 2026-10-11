Medcalf and Mortimer re-elected

By Melissa Blewitt

Councillor John Medcalf OAM will serve another two years as Mayor after being re-elected to the position at Council’s Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, 23 September.

Councillor Megan Mortimer was also re-elected as Deputy Mayor.

The positions were decided by fellow Councillors, with both Cr Medcalf and Cr Mortimer retaining the roles they have held since October 2024.

Cr Medcalf has represented A Ward on Lachlan Shire Council since 1991 and has served several terms as both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Following his re-election, Cr Medcalf said he was honoured to continue serving the Lachlan Shire community.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to continue serving as Mayor and I thank my fellow Councillors for their support,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Councillors, Council staff and our communities to achieve positive outcomes for the whole of Lachlan Shire.”

Cr Mortimer, who has represented A Ward since 2021, will serve another term as Deputy Mayor.

She said she looked forward to continuing to work with the Mayor and other Councillors.

“It is a privilege to continue serving as Deputy Mayor and I look forward to remaining alongside the Mayor and my fellow Councillors to represent our communities across the Shire,” she said.

Cr Medcalf and Cr Mortimer will hold the respective positions for the next two years.