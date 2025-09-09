Meat, muscle, length and fertility at the Tullinga sale

Editorial

The Tullinga Dorper Studs, operated by the Wald family at Banar South of Condobolin, continues its focus breeding strategy, to produce efficient ewe flocks for profitable sheep production.

They aim for fertile fast growing sheep and to fill this goal they source the best genetics available to suit their operation through direct purchase and ET/AI programes to accelerate genetic gain to provide elite genetics.

Tullinga has purchased an additional 180 White Dorper ewes from the Matchless dispersal and more recently 30 type 5 elite Dorper ewes from David Curtis Nomuula Stud. The stud ewes have excellent conformation, femininity and are a great addition to the ewe flock. The addition of the ewes along with an annual ET program of 200/250 lambs per year means Tullinga now have a stud flock of 1200 ewes.

They aim to stabilise at 1000 White Dorper ewes and 250 Dorper ewes whilemaintaining the ET program for flock improvement. The Tullinga Dorper Studs Annual Spring Ram Sale will be held next Wednesday, the 10th of September, and interfaced with Auctions Plus.

Offering 130 rams, all inspected individually by Dave Curtis, an international breed inspector. Dave’s classing on each ram is represented by their ‘Type’. The type of each individual ram is based off several traits. Conformation, Size, Fat Distribution, Colouring, Covering and Pigment.

Stud Principal Hamish Wald pointed out that “All rams were shorn on July 1st to show structure, yet allow wool growth to show their shedding pattern type. All are genomics tested to get full parentage verification and they all run in large flocks to simulate commercial conditions.

All have been muscle and fat scanned by Trevor Pearce, a LambPlan qualified scanner, on the 8th of August 2024. All lots are individually bled for ovine brucellosis with all receiving a negative result which is available in a folder from the agent stand on Sale Day.

All rams were paddock raised and have not had any supplement.” Hamish continued “ It has been a tough season with only 114mm of rain which has put pressure on the stock. However the rams have stood the test and have done well emphasising that Dorpers really are “The Business Breed”.

The inspection starts at 10 am with lunch available and the Auction, run by FLA and interfaced with Auction Plus, will commence at 12 noon.

“We are really looking forward to the sale, particularly after the great results at the Dubbo National Show last year and the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show this year.”

For more information contact Stud Principal Hamish Wald, 0438 957 628. Stud Master Barend Cronje 0477 875 174 or Selling Agent Randal Grayson, of Forbes Livestock and Agency on 0428 287 020.