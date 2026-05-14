Max named President

Bridge

We had our AGM on Tuesday and true to form, Edwina suggested that the old Committee become the new Committee and so it was!

Welcome President Max Johnson, Vice President Bonnie Gwyn, Secretary Sandra Ward, Treasurer Jan Lewis, Master Point Secretaries Sue Thomas, Jan and Sandra, and Publicly Officer Bonnie Gwyn. Welcome to a new year of Bridge. (This means subscriptions are due).

On Tuesday the cards were again being impish in their behaviour. There were a lot of long suits in the minors and the points were fairly evenly distributed. There were at least three grand and small slams available, made, but not bid!

Bonnie and Max made the most of the cards, winning with 25 Imps. Second were Edwina and Sandra with 18 Imps. Third were John and Dick with 12 Imps. Great job folks!

On Wednesday, we played an individual game, each person playing with each other player. Jan blasted home with 3,060 points. Bonnie was second with 2,000 points, and Lorraine was third with 1,790 points. Congrats to all!

Blessed are those who can give without remembering and take without forgetting!

Bridget.