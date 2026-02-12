Mavis Charters Exhibition now on display at Hospital

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

An Art Exhibition by Mavis Charters is now on display at Condobolin District Hospital.

Her artworks can be seen from December 2025 until March 2026. It is a beautiful survey of works by Mavis, who passed away in 2017. She was a much-loved artist in Condo and loved painting with acrylics, oils and silk dyes.

The official opening of the Exhibition was held on Thursday, 4 December and was unveiled by Arts OutWest Executive Director Kylie Shead and Steven Cavanagh (Arts OutWest – Arts and Health plus Projects).

Heather Blackley (who wore a Mavis Chaters original silk design shirt) and Tess Kelly spoke of Mavis’s strong bonds within the arts and wider community in Condobolin.

The following is printed as part of the Mavis Chaters Exhibition:

“Mavis Chaters – 05/09/1927 – 04/02/2017

“From an early age Mavis always had an interest in visual arts, at the age of 16, she wanted to enrol in art school, however, her mother thought the school was too far away from home.

“Mavis eventually enrolled in an acting school where she studies the art of fencing, which was a component of the acting classes. This led to Mavis leaving acting and taking up fencing full time, she went on to become New South Wales State Champion and Runner Up Australian Champion before competing in the 1950 Empire Games in New Zealand.

“It was with Hohn (Jack) Charters, at his property “Kergunyah” near Cobar that she really focussed on her love of visual arts as she began to sketch and paint, exploring the use of oils. John was a strong supporter of her creative endeavours. Their daughter, Alison, remembers vividly as a young child that Mavis would often camp on remote parts of the property to sketch and paint plein air.

“In 1980 they moved off the station to Condobolin and Mavis became involved with the Arts and Crafts Society, the Condobolin Community Centre, and later as a founding member of the Lachlan Shire Arts Council. It was here she met and became friends with Lois Brady. She found a new interest in pottery, glazing and firing techniques, while continuing to paint and draw. Mavis was also heavily involved in fundraising for the Community Centre and the Arts and Crafts Society. The October Long Weekend Exhibition and Festival was a huge affair for Condobolin and attracted many artists across the state.

“In the late 80’s Mavis worked at the Condobolin Retirement Village as an Activities Officer under the leadership of Matron Judy Kelly. Mavis facilitated the residents in undertaking many creative endeavours such as woodwork, mosaics, macrame, pottery, printmaking and much more, creating items that would be sold or exhibited.

“Mavis attended a workshop led by Pol Cruz to learn silk painting techniques. She found a new love and broadened her knowledge in all aspects of the silk printing process from dyes, gutta and steam setting of the dyes.

“While visiting family in Cairns Far North Queensland, she created scarves for the tourist market, often depicting Australian scenes. She went on the hold classes in silk painting –at the Community Centre, these classes were well attended with students creating exceptional work.

“Mavis, with her great friend Tess Kelly and Eryn Mullins, regularly held exhibitions at the Condobolin Bakery. Mavis was instrumental in encouraging people to explore their creativity in Condobolin.”

Make sure you take the time to visit the Mavis Charters Exhibition while it is on display.