Maud Stokes

Maud Stokes – Australian Army Nursing Service (WW1)

Matron of the Condobolin Hospital before enlisting on the 20th April 1917.

Embarked on the HMS Mooltan on the 9th June 1917 bound for Salonica, Greece.

Maud completed 18 months service in Salonica, where she had a bad case of pneumonic influenza after recovering, she was sent Dartmoor, England.

Nurse Maud Stokes returned to Australia in September 1919 and after a month’s leave returned to Randwick for military nursing.

“Sister Maude Stokes has received notice from the military authorities that she has been mentioned in despatches for “distinguished and gallant services during the period from the 1st October 1918, to the 1st March, 1919, whilst serving with the Australian Imperial Forces at Salonika.” Condobolin people who know the fine character of this nurse (a native of Condobolin) will readily understand how richly reserved would be the distinction now conferred upon her.” The Lachlander 25th December 1919.

Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page.