Mathematics Team Challenge success

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School welcomed 11 teams to compete in a mathematics team challenge on Thursday, 6 November.

Teams from Stage Three and Stage Four competed for first, second and third, to be rewarded for their mathematical prowess with medallions and trophies.

Participating schools included Condobolin Public School, Condobolin High School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Bedgerabong Public School, West Wyalong Public School and Wyalong Public School.

“The questions were not your everyday problem-solving style questions, they were multi-step, very complex questions designed by a mathematician from Adelaide,” Condobolin Public School Assistant Principal Curriculum and Instruction Lynda O’Donoghue explained.

“This required students to draw on all of their mathematics knowledge and make sense of the question in order to solve them.

“The day was a great success. Success was measured through the level of discussion students were having, the debate on what to do next and also the celebration of correctly solving problems. Heads were down, students were busy calculating and challenging each other’s thinking.

“Why is this initiative great for our students? It develops a team approach to problem solving, it supports the growth mindset of students and builds resilience. It also creates a feeling of success when students are informed that the answer is correct. Well done to all students, this day challenged your brain, and you still came out smiling!”

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond said he enjoyed the team style of the challenge.

“It was very challenging, but I really enjoy numbers and working on problems with my team,” he said.

Another Condobolin Public School student Winter Ritchie-Hall said it was fun to work in a group setting. However, she believed “letters belong in English and not in mathematics.”

Landon Windsor (Condobolin High School) said he enjoyed participating in the mathematics team challenge, as he could work with other to solve complex problems. “It was good to be able to talk to other students if you needed help working out the question.”

“It was good to be challenged and satisfying when you could work out the answer to a hard maths question,” Xavier Pawsey and Sonny Lister from Condobolin High School remarked.

Ashleigh Thomas (Condobolin Public School) said she liked the team format and working with her team. “It was great to be able to work on maths problems together and discuss how we could solve hard questions.”

“Maths questions can be hard, so working in a group means you can talk to one another about the best way to solve it,” Condobolin Public School student Wentworth Lark said.

Condobolin High School students Ruby Wainwright and Hayley Small said they enjoyed the day but found some of the questions challenging. “We had fun but some of the questions were hard, and very challenging to answer.”

Condobolin Public School is looking forward to hosting the next Western Division Mathematics Team Challenge in 2026.