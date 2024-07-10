Mary is recognised for letting her light shine

Mary Dargin’s kindness to others and commitment to learning has been recognised with a special accolade.

The Year Six student has been recognised with a Condobolin Public School ‘Let Your Light Shine’ Award.

Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia made the announcement at Class 1/2G’s Formal Assembly on Friday, 21 June.

Mrs Sarah Newell read her citation to the audience, educators and the student body.

“Mary arrives at school with a huge smile and a readiness to learn,” she began the citation.

“Her confidence has grown significantly, and she eagerly shares her ideas with the class.

“Mary gives her best effort in all tasks, seeking assistance and feedback when needed.

“She maintains a positive attitude toward her learning and is a valued member of our class and stage.

“Recently, Mary participated in our school netball team, showcasing amazing sportsmanship and skills while encouraging everyone to participate.

“She consistently follows all our PBL rules and always wears her school uniform with pride. In addition to her academic and extracurricular achievements, Mary is also known for her kindness and willingness to help her peers.

“This makes Mary a worthy recipient of the Let Your Light Shine Award,” Mrs Newell concluded.

Congratulations, Mary!