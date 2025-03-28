Marvellous Mathematics
Condobolin Public School Class 3/4B spent a math lesson looking at arrays and how they can often see little arrays in larger ones on Monday, 3 March. “We finished off with a game where we were trying to take up as much space as possible to prevent our partner from having their go,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Lots of strategy and forward planning went into this.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
