Marion welcomed at Wellness Wednesday

Lachlan Youth Services welcomed Marion Packham from the WCC Language Program to the Wellness Wednesday group at the Youth Centre on 11 June. “It was so lovely to show Marion our space and share a relaxed afternoon tea together. Marion spoke with the young people about her inspiring journey — from leaving school, to becoming a teacher, and now proudly working as a Wiradjuri Language Teacher,” a post on the Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page read. “She also introduced us to some amazing Wiradjuri language apps and shared stories about the many places her work takes her. “Our group had some great conversations about goals, dreams, and career paths, inspired by Marion’s story. We wrapped up the day with a fun game of Wiradjuri Language Bingo — full of laughs and learning! “A huge thank you to Maz for joining us and sharing your story.” Image Credits: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.