Marion and Kiara sharing Wiradjuri Language

WCC Language Program’s Marion Packham and Kiara Morgan shared Wiradjuri language with students at TAFE NSW – Condobolin Campus on Monday, 1 June as part of National Reconciliation Week (NRW). “They joined in discussions about our community and listened to people’s stories and experiences. It was also important to highlight how language can be used in other areas of learning, in the community and at home,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. At the conclusion of thoughtful discussions, the students headed back for an art lesson with their teacher. NRW took place from 27 May 2026 to 3 June 2026. Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.