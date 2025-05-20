Marching for ANZAC
On ANZAC Day, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a good number of students marching as a school group. The captains led the contingent on the march from the Post Office to the cenotaph, before Stevie spoke during the service. It was great to see so many students and staff attending to remember the ultimate sacrifices made by so many. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
