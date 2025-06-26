Mapping NRL Teams

Condobolin Public School students in Class K6T have been hard at work mapping out National Rugby League (NRL) teams to their home grounds! “First, they explored the states and their capitals, and then took it a step further by linking each NRL team to the cities they represent,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “But that’s not all! They also dove into the thrilling world of the State of Origin, discovering the players’ home towns and how these areas contribute to the teams. “This fun and engaging activity not only enhances their geographical knowledge but also connects them to the sports they like!” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.