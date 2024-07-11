Man charged

Child Abuse Squad detectives have charged a man with multiple child abuse offences in the state’s Central West.

In February 2024, detectives attached to State Crime Command’s Griffith Child Abuse Squad launched an investigation after reports two teenage girls were allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by a male known to them.

Following extensive investigations detectives arrested a 19-year-old man in the state’s Central West on Wednesday 3 July 2024. He was taken to a nearby police station where he was charged with four counts of have sexual intercourse with child less than 14-years-old (DV), two counts of have sexual intercourse with child less than 16-years-old (DV), two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child under 16-years-old (DV), two counts of common assault (DV), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and intentionally sexually touch a child less than 14-years-old (DV).

The man was refused bail by detectives to appear before Lake Cargelligo Local Court on Wednesday, 3 July, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Condobolin Local Court on Tuesday, 6 August 2024.

Information provided by NSW Police Media.