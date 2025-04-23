Man charged following aggravated break and enter

A man has been charged with numerous offences following an aggravated break and enter and vehicle theft incident in the state’s central west earlier this year.

Police allege that prior to 5.30am on the morning of Tuesday, 28 January 2025, two men broke into a residence on Nash Street, Parkes, and stole the keys to a white Ford Ranger utility and drove off in the vehicle.

The two men then allegedly used a stolen bank card to buy fuel at a service station on Wiradjuri Way, Condobolin.

Officers allege the pair engaged in “post and boast” activities in relation to the incident.

On Tuesday, 28 January 2025, officers attached to Central West Police District located the stolen vehicle in Lake Cargelligo.

Following inquiries, investigators from Strike Force Soteria, along with officers from the Central West Police District Proactive Crime Team arrested an 18-year old man at Condobolin Local Court about 11am on Tuesday 8 April 2025.

He was taken to Condobolin Police Station where he was charged with:

•Aggravated break, enter and steal,

•Be carried in conveyance (two counts),

•Section 154A offence (Post and Boast),

•Larceny,

•Fraud and

•Enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner.

He was refused bail and appeared before Condobolin Local Court on Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Press Release (NSW Police Media).