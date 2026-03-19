Making vibrant mocktails

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 12 Hospitality students have been exploring the art of non-alcoholic beverages and quality food service.
“Using their knowledge of presentation and service standards, including garnishing, accompaniments, service ware and standard operating procedures students produced a vibrant Tropical Sunrise Mocktail,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“Featuring sweet grenadine, orange juice and tart pineapple juice, the drink created a refreshingly balanced tropical flavour, finished with a pineapple wedge garnish and served with a smile.
“Students also tackled the viral doner kebab wrap.
“They prepared a homemade beef doner, seasoned to perfection, and combined it with capsicum, red onion, tomato, cheese and a house-made garlic aioli to create the perfect mini kebab.
“The class demonstrated excellent teamwork and professionalism, producing dishes that didn’t just meet but exceeded customer expectations,” the post concluded.

Last Updated: 17/03/2026By

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