Making vibrant mocktails

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 12 Hospitality students have been exploring the art of non-alcoholic beverages and quality food service.

“Using their knowledge of presentation and service standards, including garnishing, accompaniments, service ware and standard operating procedures students produced a vibrant Tropical Sunrise Mocktail,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Featuring sweet grenadine, orange juice and tart pineapple juice, the drink created a refreshingly balanced tropical flavour, finished with a pineapple wedge garnish and served with a smile.

“Students also tackled the viral doner kebab wrap.

“They prepared a homemade beef doner, seasoned to perfection, and combined it with capsicum, red onion, tomato, cheese and a house-made garlic aioli to create the perfect mini kebab.

“The class demonstrated excellent teamwork and professionalism, producing dishes that didn’t just meet but exceeded customer expectations,” the post concluded.