Making vibrant mocktails
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School Year 12 Hospitality students have been exploring the art of non-alcoholic beverages and quality food service.
“Using their knowledge of presentation and service standards, including garnishing, accompaniments, service ware and standard operating procedures students produced a vibrant Tropical Sunrise Mocktail,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“Featuring sweet grenadine, orange juice and tart pineapple juice, the drink created a refreshingly balanced tropical flavour, finished with a pineapple wedge garnish and served with a smile.
“Students also tackled the viral doner kebab wrap.
“They prepared a homemade beef doner, seasoned to perfection, and combined it with capsicum, red onion, tomato, cheese and a house-made garlic aioli to create the perfect mini kebab.
“The class demonstrated excellent teamwork and professionalism, producing dishes that didn’t just meet but exceeded customer expectations,” the post concluded.
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