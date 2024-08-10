Making the switch in Year Five

Advertorial.

Traditionally, families have opted to make the switch to independent education from Year 7. However, there is a growing trend in sending children earlier, with Year 5 a popular entry point for independent schools – allowing children to experience boarding and a stronger academic curriculum before senior school.

One of the few schools in the country that offers co-educational boarding from Years 3 to 6, Tudor House offers engaging indoor and outdoor learning spaces that provide plenty of room to learn through exploration and immersion.

“Developing independence and social skills is just one of the many reasons parents send their children to board in primary school. The advantage of high-quality education and the opportunity to engage in a range of co-curricular programs means that children from the country are more prepared for Senior School,” says Head of The King’s School, Tudor House, Adam Larby.

As an International Baccalaureate School offering the Primary Years Programme, students are immersed in a culture where academic excellence is achieved through inquiry-led and transdisciplinary learning experiences. Outside the classroom, the expansive co-curricular program offers many opportunities for children to explore their skills and talents while learning important social and emotional skills.

At The King’s School, Tudor House, boys have priority enrolment for Year 7 at The King’s School, Senior School in North Parramatta. Arriving at Senior School well-accustomed to life in a boarding house means they are ready to take on the academic challenges and co-curricular endeavours of a King’s education.

“Year after year, our Tudor House boarders are proving to be the most capable and resilient. Having experienced boarding in Years 5 and 6 at our Southern Highlands campus, they arrive at the North-Parramatta campus as confident and independent learners,” says Adam.

