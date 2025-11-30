Making Poppies for Remembrance Day

Trundle Central School K/1/2 students made these beautiful Poppy field paintings for Remembrance Day. They experimented with a range of mediums including crayon, water paint and poster paint. They also explored the meaning of Poppies by reading the story ‘A Poppy to Remember’. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

