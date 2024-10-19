Making graphic notations at CPS

Condobolin Public School Class 5/6B made graphic notations of the song ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay. This song has also been covered by the band Stingray. Students worked in groups to create these visual representations of sound, justifying their decisions by using the elements of music in their discussions,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.