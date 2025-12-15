Making a splash at Water Babies

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Water Babies made a big splash on Wednesday, 26 November. “It was a wonderful morning for swimming, and it is amazing to see each child’s progress after just their third lesson. We are seeing so much confidence and enjoyment in the pool from everyone, from our littlest babies to our oldest water awareness participants,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. So many children are loving their swimming lessons with Ash and Tania Wallace in the pool. Water Babies is a proud initiative of Condobolin Schools As Community Centres, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and Leisure and Recreation Group. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.