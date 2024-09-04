Make your vote count

C Ward residents will be heading to the polls on 14 September, as three Councillor Candidates have nominated to become part of the Council decision making process.

Juanita Wighton, Thomas Macartney and Peter Harris (in order as they will appear on the ballot paper) have put their hands up to become a Lachlan Shire Councillor.

There are two available seats in C Ward.

An election will be held in C Ward to determine the successful candidates. All registered voters who reside in C Ward must vote on election day, 14 September 2024. All other residents in Wards A, B, D and E, DO NOT have to vote on the day, as Councilors were returned uncontested in seats.

C Ward includes the portion of Condobolin bounded by Melrose Street, Galari Circuit, Maitland Street and May Street as well as properties immediately south of the Lachlan River to the eastern shire boundary.

To find out which Ward you are enrolled in, please visit the NSW Electoral Commission’s website https://elections.nsw.gov.au/ to check your enrolment details. Voting for residents of C Ward is compulsory.

If you will not be able to vote on election day you can lodge a pre-poll vote between Saturday, 7 September and Friday, 13 September 2024 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30 pm at The Lachlan Shire Council Chambers, 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin.

You may also request a postal vote by visiting the NSW Electoral Commission’s website or calling them on 1300 135 736.

Applications for a postal vote can be lodged up until 5:00 pm on Monday, 9 September 2024.

More information regarding the Local Government General Election can be found on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or the NSW Electoral Commission’s website.

The Condobolin Argus asked the three nominating candidates in Lachlan Shire C Ward the same questions so residents could compare them side by side before voting on Saturday, 14 September.

The candidates (in order as they appear on the ballot paper) are Juanita Wighton, Thomas Macartney and Peter Harris.

JUANITA WIGHTON

My name is Juanita Wighton, and I am a proud Wiradjuri-Galari woman, born and raised in Condobolin.

I am passionate about community development and fully committed to advocating for the future of our Shire.

With 10 years of invaluable experience in Local Government in Condobolin, I have gained a deep understanding of the local issues. This experience has inspired me to nominate as a Councillor, where I am committed to continuing my service and support for our community.

In addition, over the past five years, I have gained invaluable experience working across Government, Non-Government, and Aboriginal Community Controlled sectors, which has equipped me with community engagement and networking skills, effective problem-solving abilities, and a strong commitment to advocating for community needs.

My experience in advocacy, policy development, and leadership equips me to address challenges effectively, while my passion for inclusive decision-making ensures that all voices are represented and valued.

I know this will be a very challenging role, however, I pledge to work diligently for residents and ratepayers, fostering an inclusive community where everyone feels heard.

As a Councillor, I will prioritise honesty and transparency in decision-making, ensuring concerns are addressed.

My goal is to build trust within our community by being a dedicated advocate for positive change and sustainable growth, focusing on local needs to create a vibrant future for our Shire.

THOMAS MACARTNEY

Name: Thomas Macartney

Age: 40

Work/Occupation: Agricultural Parts Interpreter

Why did you decide to nominate to become a Councillor?

Ever since I’ve lived in the area, every local government election has been uncontested, I am running to give the electors of the Lachlan Shire a new choice.

What are the attributes you have that you believe would best serve C Ward residents?

I am reasonably outspoken and I don’t mind getting my hands dirty. I am also willing to call a spade a spade.

Summary of your pitch to voters:

The people of Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire have been very good to me ever since I have lived in the area, the whole time I’ve been here I have always felt welcome.

If elected I will do my best to look after everyone as they have looked after me.

The Lachlan Shire is a fantastic part of the country, and I would be honoured to be able to represent the people of C ward and the Lachlan Shire in general.

PETER HARRIS

Name: Peter John Harris

Age:

Work/Occupation: Dentist (30 years Full time Condobolin)

Why did you decide to nominate to become a Councilor?

A Councilor for 16 years I believe I can make a strong contribution with my experience in local government/ business. The last 8 years has seen major improvements in new infrastructure projects with the Utes in the Paddock/Visitors information Centre one which I’m most proud. Another few projects include Gum Bend Lake, Youth Centre, Library renovations, Sporting field and amenity blocks, new walkways and footpaths and playgrounds. There is still much to do in this space with the new Residential subdivision, new Industrial sites, new Water and Sewerage treatment plants and Shire wide road maintenance and new seals. Energy supply and mobile phone improvements needed.

Medical Services demand our attention including Doctor Shortages & Hospital facilities. Allied Health Professionals crucial. Diluting services affects our local economy (travel) and residents’ health and well-being. Youth and Children services essential for families. These are some of the issues that I’m passionate about and why I’m seeking support for another 4-year term. With this momentum is the need for strong community consultation and engagement at the local level. With the necessary community backed plans in place we can then engage meaningfully with our State and Federal counterparts.

What are the attributes you have that you believe would best serve C Ward residents?

Experience in local government and 30 years in business.

Compassionate understanding of issues that confront our lives and a real desire to improve the outcomes so that our residents can live a long, happy and healthy life.

A passion for Financial stability, Governance and Affordability that will help Council towards meeting community expectations across the broad spectrum of responsibilities.

All registered voters who reside in C Ward must vote on election day, 14 September 2024. To find out which Ward you are enrolled in, please visit the NSW Electoral Commission’s website https://elections.nsw.gov.au/ to check your enrolment details. There is no absentee voting available at NSW council elections. You must vote at a venue in your enrolled council area (or ward if you live in a divided council area). You cannot vote at a venue in another area.