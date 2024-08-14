Make an amazing entry
The SRA Pavilion is host to some amazing entries by talented community members on Show Day.
From fruit and vegetables to pickles, jams, preserves, and chutneys. And let’s not forget cookery, sewing, knitting, handicraft, flowers, pot plants, floral art, Lego/Duplo, fine arts, China painting and photography.
The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion receives a Trophy and a $50 Gift Card donated by Josh Bendall Auto Electrics.
The Trophy remains the property of the Condobolin PAH and I Association and the winner’s name is inscribed thereon.
There is also a Trophy for Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Pavilion. The winner also receives $25 cash (donated by Condobolin PAH and I Association).
The Trophy remains the property of the Condobolin PAH and I Association and the winner’s name is inscribed thereon.
Make sure to check out the 2023 Show Schedule to see if there is a section you can make an entry in.
Show Schedules are available from the Show Office, Condobolin Newsagency and Chamen’s Supa IGA.
