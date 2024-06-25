Major Singles underway

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Meat Run on Sunday 9th June was won by Michael Waller, Brian Tickle and Don Jackson defeating Max Johnson, Pam Nicholl and Carey L’Estrange. Monday afternoon six loyal subjects played a game of triples to celebrate the Kings birthday, Steve Brasnett, Pete Brasnett and Carey L’Estrange royally beat Brian Tickle, Max Johnson and Dan Seton.

Five games of the Club Major Singles were played. Al Barnes put up a good fight, but Darren Seton won their match twenty-five to seventeen, Steve Brasnett and Brayden Davis battled on for thirty four ends on a very bleak Sunday morning before Steve cracked the twenty five points to win the game. Brayden scored twenty and made Stimpy work for every point. Pete Brasnett defeated Hank Colliss, The Tank was leading for nineteen of the twenty-eight ends, but Pete made a late run winning the last four ends and the game twenty-six to seventeen. Grant Davis defeated Don Johnson and Craig Jones defeated Ray Burnes.

Darren Seton played in the Australian Open Singles on the Gold Coast recently, he won one game twenty-one to four but lost two games twenty-one to sixteen. Undeterred he is playing in the Open Pairs on Tuesday with John Colliozi from Leichardt, all the best to them. Monday 10th June, Marilyn and Darren played in a Tweed Heads Open pairs tournament, they won three and lost one game in what he described as a very strong field, all up they’re having a great time.

Also during that weekend, Grant Davis and Cath, Danielle and Laurie Thompson played in the $10,000 Cowra Mixed Versatility Fours. On Saturday 8th June Laurie and Cath went down sixteen eleven and Danielle and Grant won thirty to eight then Laurie and Grant won twenty-three to nineteen and Danielle and Cath won twenty-nine to seven. On Sunday 9th, Grant and Cath won twenty-three to seventeen and Laurie and Danielle won fifteen fourteen in the morning and in the Fours in the afternoon they won nineteen eight. This impressive effort gave them a total score of eighteen points and plus seventy shots which put them in first place, they won the comp! Well done, Cath, Danielle, Grant and Laurie doing Condo proud.

